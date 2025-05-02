A Llanarth man has been banned from the road for three years by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a charge of drug driving.
Liam Davis, of Llysawel, Llaingarreglwyd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 April.
The court heard that the 28-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving on the A487 near Llanarth on 20 November last year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Davis had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Davis from driving for 36 months and handed him a fine of £461.
Davis must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £184.