A Tywyn man has been fined after admitting breaching supervision requirements after being released from prison.
Dylan Parry Jones, of Merton Villa, High Street, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 17 April.
The 30-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment by “failing to reside as directed.”
The court heard Parry Jones “admitted to his Probation Practitioner on 31 March that he had been staying elsewhere, and this non-compliance has continued since.”
Magistrates handed Parry Jones a fine of £40.
He must also pay £65 costs.
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