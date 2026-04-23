A Tywyn teen’s jaw cancer battle has inspired the community to raise thousands for charity.
Sian and David Morris, owners of the Tredegar Arms, were shocked when daughter Jessie was diagnosed with jaw cancer.
Her treatment has now ended, but Sian said they still have “an agonising wait” to see if the cancer has completely gone.
In the meantime, they have thrown themselves into fundraising for others.
Sian said: “In October last year Jessie was diagnosed with a tumour along her jaw bone, just a few weeks after her 18th birthday.
“After weeks of scans and consultations, Jess went to Heath Hospital to have a 14-hour operation to remove her jaw, take a bone out of her leg and rebuild her jaw again.
“She stayed in hospital for three weeks and has recently completed six weeks of radiotherapy.
“We now have the agonising wait for a scan after three months to see if its completely gone.
“Last month we had a party to celebrate her finishing treatment and to raise some money for The Teenage Cancer Trust, who have been amazing.
“With the help of the local community and businesses who generously gave prizes for our raffle we raised over £1500, and with Jessie’s JustGiving page, we managed to total over £3,000.
“We cannot thank family and friends enough for their support, and the local community and businesses for their generous donations.”
Jessie’s JustGiving page explains how doctors found a lump on the right side of her neck in 2022. She had scans and tests but they “couldn’t figure out what it was”.
They said ‘it’s nothing nasty, don’t worry’, but the lump grew and Jessie struggled to open her mouth.
“By the time I saw a doctor again I was only able to open my mouth five millimetres,” Jessie explained.
More scans and tests followed and on 22 October, doctors told Jessie she had throat cancer.
On 24 November she had surgery, but “they had to take more out than expected including nerves in my tongue, down my oesophagus,” said Jessie.
“To replace the jaw bone they had to use a bone out of my leg along with muscles, vessels and skin to fill in the parts they took away.
“I spent three weeks in Heath Hospital learning to talk, eat, drink and walk again.
“My surgeons, Mr Thomas, Mr Henry and Mr Vuti were incredible and looked after me.”
A biopsy confirmed cells had travelled to nerves and bone, meaning Jessie stage four cancer.
Radiotherapy at the Velindre Cancer Centre followed.
Jessie said: “On 20 February I rang the bell to celebrate finishing my treatment!
“It was incredibly difficult. I had to have one session every day Monday-Friday for six weeks.
“As the time went on my skin started to burn and my mouth became incredibly sore which caused me to struggle to eat and talk.
“I will have regular check ups for the next five years.
“Teenage Cancer Trust has helped me since the minute I got my diagnosis, regularly checking in on me and helping with grants, a blue badge and more.”
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