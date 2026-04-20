The scale of demolition work at Tywyn’s crumbling Corbett Arms Hotel will be reduced, planning documents show.
Gwynedd Council’s planning committee will consider the partial demolition and stabilisation of the remaining structure of the 19th century building.
The hotel was once a central feature during the seaside town’s heyday, even attracting celebrities such as the Beatle John Lennon and his family in 1969.
Built in the early 19th century, with extension and re-fronting around 1900, it ceased being a hotel in 2009, gradually falling into disrepair.
Two collapses at the rear of the main building in January and February 2025 prompted calls for the hotel to be knocked down.
Locals were angered and dismayed by this, and heritage professionals, historians, architects and building experts have commented on the future of the historically significant building.
The latest application shows residents citing a raft of issues with arguments for and against plans to partially demolish the structure. Some see this as an “important historic site”, while others feel its demolition is required due to it being “an eyesore”.
Last December Gwynedd Council agreed to spend £1.5m to help make the building safe.
New proposals will be considered at the next planning committee on 27 April, as the Cambrian News goes to press.
The application requests Listed Building Consent for the phased partial deconstruction and demolition of the building and required support works to stabilise the remaining structure.
Plans state the amount of demolition work proposed had been reduced and the hotel divided into zones.
“Demolition works will now be to the rear portion of the building only,” they say.
“The footprint of the whole building has been divided into zones for ease of reference, with the conservatory (a more recent addition to the building) being zone 1, the ball room zone 2, Terry’s Bar (which is physically attached to no 22 Maengwyn St) zone 3, the glazed infill, zone 4.
“The remainder of the main part of the hotel which fronts both Corbet Square and Maengwyn Street is zone 5, the middle part of the main building, zone 6, the right hand side of the building and the boiler house zones 7 and 8.
“Initially the proposal involved the demolition of zones 1-5 based on the structural stability of the building due to health and safety grounds following the recent collapse.
“For clarity, zones 4 and 2 are the areas which collapsed in January and February of 2025.
“However, following assessment of the initial application, the scale of this demolition has now been reduced to only include Zones 1, 2, 4 and only a part of zone 5.”
The Victorian Society “cautiously welcomed the reduced scale of demolition which would now appear to be confined to the purely necessary and urgent aspects of the building”, but remained “seriously concerned” for the future of the building, and called on Gwynedd Council to “ensure this building is preserved for future generations”.
Historic Buildings & Places group, the working name of the Ancient Monuments Society and a consultee on Listed Building Consent applications, “generally welcomed the amended plans”.
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