A Tywyn man who tried to overtake a car on a bend in Pennal, forcing an oncoming car to the verge has been fined for driving without due care and attention.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 20 August that Darren Glyn Thomas, of 3 Trewylan, Arfor Terrace, Station Road, was driving a BMW on the A493 near Gogarth Farm, Pennal on 23 May.
The court heard that Thomas had “overtaken a vehicle along when there was a bend in the road and an oncoming vehicle approaching.”
The overtake forced the oncoming car “to drive closer to the verge to avoid a collision.”
Magistrates fined Thomas £687 and handed him seven penalty points.
He must also pay £130 costs and a £275 surcharge.
