TV presenter Iolo Williams has praised a Gwynedd charity’s ambitious new conservation project.
Building on the success of protecting ospreys for decades, Bywyd Gwyllt Glaslyn Wildlife is embarking on a new chapter, purchasing 16 acres of floodplain pasture along the Afon Glaslyn, including the present Glaslyn Ospreys visitor site.
The charity aims to restore the land, known as Traeth Bach and currently under agricultural management, to a thriving haven for wildlife and a peaceful place for the community to enjoy.
Tree planting, the creation of wetland scrapes and managed grazing in collaboration with local farmers will help restore the pastureland to a vibrant riverside meadow, reviving habitats where native plants and wildlife like water vole, otter, snipe, lapwing and curlew can prosper.
To raise the £225,000 needed to buy the land and restore the habitat the project will combine existing funds, grants and £35,000 from a public appeal.
Local views and support will be sought.
Backing the £35,000 public appeal, Iolo Williams, who recorded a video during a recent visit to the centre, said: “This is a fantastic project.
“Bywyd Gwyllt Glaslyn Wildlife is going to create better habitat for wildlife and improve the area on the banks of the Afon Glaslyn together with a path along the river for you to enjoy. I know times are hard financially, but if you can give, please give generously.”
Board of Trustees Chair Gill Pritchard said: “This is an exciting time for the charity and a fantastic opportunity to make a difference to the flora and fauna of the Glaslyn valley.
“I want to thank Iolo Williams who has been a great supporter of our project over many years, for backing our new venture.”
There’s still time to see ospreys at Glaslyn before they migrate. The centre near Porthmadog is open 10.30am-4.30pm daily until 14 September.
