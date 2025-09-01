A series of meetings are to be held across Gwynedd to discuss future uses of the Trawsfynydd nuclear power station site.
Decommissioning has been taking place at the site for a number of years, which plays a vital role in supporting the local economy, offering significant benefits in skills retention and career development for local communities.
Nuclear Restoration Services is inviting people to a series of meetings and asking residents to share your views.
Each event will be an opportunity for the community to witness the changes underway at Trawsfynydd site and actively shape its future.
Attendees will be invited to explore and contribute to a range of alternative possibilities, which could include a business park, parkland, leisure facilities or something completely different.
Meetings will be held at Heol y Park in Porthmadog on 10 September between 10am and 4pm; Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor in Dolgellau on 11 September between 10am and 3pm and Trawsfynydd Agricultural Show on 13 September between 9am and 5pm.
Tom Williams, Trawsfynydd Site Director, said: “We want to share more information about the work that we’re delivering and seek views that could influence future decisions.
“In national workshops, younger participants highlighted the importance of long-term community benefits, such as access to skilled employment, and enhanced local amenities.
“By directly engaging all of our community, including young people from Trawsfynydd in the conversation, the exhibition provides an opportunity to demystify the decommissioning process, emphasise our focus on safety and sustainability, and connect its outcomes to their aspirations for the region’s future.”
Liz Saville-Roberts MP added: “The commitment to creating long-term employment, apprenticeships, and sustainable economic opportunities is clear. It is also important to ensure ongoing socio-economic support for the local community and its resources. I’m proud to support efforts that ensure the benefits of this transition are felt across Gwynedd and beyond.”
