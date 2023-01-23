A TYWYN man who caused a serious road traffic collision which left a woman with life-changing injuries has today been jailed.
Kenny Lee Blake appeared before Caernarfon Crown Court on Monday, 23 January, where he was sentenced to four years and three months imprisonment.
The 25-year-old of Corbett Square, had earlier pleaded guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a collision near Barmouth in October 2021.
The collision happened shortly before 8:10pm on 31 October on the A496 in an area known as the Glandwr Straight, and involved a blue coloured VW Golf.
The woman, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor and was later transferred to hospital in Stoke where she remained for ten months with a life-changing injury.
Following the sentencing, the investigating officer PC Dan Owen of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Blake, who was already disqualified from driving, showed appalling disregard for the safety of others as he drove dangerously that night.
“This case highlights the devastating consequences of such a poor standard of driving and the serious, often life-changing repercussions that this can have on other road users.
“This outcome doesn’t change the injuries the victim now has to live with, however, this has been a thorough investigation with a sentence that hopefully carries a warning to others who chose to drive in a dangerous manner that they will be brought to justice”.
In addition to his prison sentence, Blake was also disqualified from driving for 10 years.