AN ABERYSTWYTH woman has been handed a community order by magistrates after appearing in court to admit assaulting a police officer.
Lisa Foster-Edwards, of 17 Heol y Garth, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc 670 Thomas during an incident in Aberystwyth on 27 February.
Magistrates uplifted the sentence from a fine to a community order due the offence being against an emergency worker.
Foster-Edwards was handed a 12 month community order to include 40 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activity days.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.