An Abermeurig van driver has been banned from the road by magistrates for three years after appearing in court to admit a charge of drug driving.
Jaihari Johnson, of Trefynor Uchaf, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 March.
The court heard that the 32-year-old was stopped by police while behind the wheel of a Ford Transit van on the A487 at Cardigan on 7 November last year.
Laboratory tests showed cocaine and benzoenzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine - in Johnson’s blood, both exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Johnson from driving for 36 months.
Johnson was also fined £120 and must pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.