A PONTERWYD van driver who had someone in the back “sitting on a paint pot with no seatbelt” has been fined by magistrates.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 28 September that Daniel Mailat, of 8 Penlon, was stopped by police driving a Ford Transit van in Ponterwyd on 4 March this year.
The court heard there was “a person in the rear compartment of the van sitting on a paint pot” and he had no seatbelt.
The 50-year-old was fined £440 by magistrates and had three penalty points endorsed on his driving licence.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £90 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £176.