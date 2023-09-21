A Devil’s Bridge man has appeared in court charged with dumping construction waste in a former mine.
John Rhys Bray, of Fronhaul, Trisant, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 September charged with depositing controlled construction and demolition waste and depositing other wastes at Wemyss Mine, Trisant between 24 September and 27 October 2021.
The 74-year-old pleaded guilty to the construction waste charge but no plea was entered on the second charge.
The case was adjourned until 12 October.