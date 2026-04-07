A Waunfawr man has been banned from the road for three years by magistrates after pleading guilty to a drug driving charge.
Martin Turnpenny, of 58 Maesceinion, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 2 April.
The 55-year-old had previously pleaded not guilty to a drug driving charge on the B4342 in Llanath on 16 November last year but changed his plea to guilty at the hearing.
The court heard that testing showed that Turnpenny had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Turnpenny from driving for 36 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £96.
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