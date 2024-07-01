A Waunfawr man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny possessing an offensive weapon and using threatening behaviour in Aberystwyth.
Patrick Burnell, of Pantyrhos, Waunfawr Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 June.
The 49-year-old denied possessing a golf club and using threatening behaviour on New Promenade on 10 June.
Burnell is due to stand trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 August and was remanded on conditional bail until that date.