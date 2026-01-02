A Waunfawr woman will stand trial later this year after denying a charge of failing to provide a breath specimen to police.
Anastasia Slepchenko, of 2 Lon Hendre, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 December.
The 32-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to provide a specimen of breath to police in Aberystwyth on 23 November last year.
Slepchecnko is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 March.
She was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
