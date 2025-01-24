A Powys man will be sentenced in February after admitting assaulting a woman in Aberystwyth.
Colin Morgan, of 39 Woodside, Welshpool, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 January.
The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Sarah Ellis in Aberystwyth on 13 July last year.
He also admitted a charge of obstructing a police officer.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Morgan is due to be sentenced at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on 18 February.
He was remanded on conditional bail until date.