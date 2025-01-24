A Powys man will be sentenced in February after admitting assaulting a woman in Aberystwyth.

Colin Morgan, of 39 Woodside, Welshpool, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 January.

The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Sarah Ellis in Aberystwyth on 13 July last year.

He also admitted a charge of obstructing a police officer.

Magistrates adjourned the case for an all options pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Morgan is due to be sentenced at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on 18 February.

He was remanded on conditional bail until date.