Wife says services offered ‘little to no help’ before husband’s death

An inquest was held at Aberystwyth Justice Centre ( Cambrian News )

THE wife of a Ponterwyd man who took his own life has told an inquest he was offered ‘little to no help’ from support services.

Christopher Harry, 58, from Ponterwyd, hanged himself at his home on the 27 June last year.

An inquest heard that Mr Harry had been struggling with mental health and depression for around 10 or 12 years.

Mrs Harry, Christopher’s wife, told the inquest at Aberystwyth Justice Centre last week, that while Mr Harry had been struggling with mental health for a number of years, this struggle was particularly exacerbated by the Covid-19 lockdowns.

She explained that within the month prior to his death, Mr Harry had made four other attempts to take his life.

Because of these attempts, Mrs Harry tried to contact several support services. However, no action was taken and she was asked to call back at another date, the inquest heard.

This lack of support was truly realised when an unannounced crisis team visit was made.

During this visit, Christopher’s wife was not home. Mr Harry answered the door and told the team that he was fine and no longer required their support, Mrs Harry explained.

Following his death, Mr Harry was found in his bedroom at home, next to a note which had been written for him by his family, reminding him that he was loved.

Coroner Peter Brunton expressed the very sad nature of this case and offered his most profound sympathy to Mr Harry’s family and friends.

Mr Brunton, with the evidence put in front of him, recorded the verdict of suicide whilst suffering from a depressive illness.