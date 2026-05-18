A homeless man who smashed a vase in the face of a woman who offered him a bed for the night has been jailed.
Robert Smith, 35, of no fixed abode, has been jailed for 12 months following the attack in January this year.
Swansea Crown Court heard how Smith and the victim were family friends and had been drinking in Aberystwyth on 20 January.
He made comments about sleeping on the beach and was offered a place to stay.
The court heard how there were no issues at first but then Smith's behaviour 'inexplicably changed'.
Samuel Jenkins, prosecuting, said Smith began damaging possessions in the house before arming himself with a knife and screwdriver.
He then picked up a vase and struck the woman on the head with it, causing it to smash.
The victim started to bleed heavily from the wound and Smith dragged her into the shower to wash the blood off.
Police were called and on arrival found Smith asleep on the sofa with a knife and can of alcohol next to him.
The victim went to Bronglais Hospital with a three to four centimetre wound on her forehead.
In an impact statement, she said the attack had exacerbated her already existing depression and anxiety, and said it has "profoundly effected" her day-to-day life.
Smith pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and damaging property.
The court heard he had 20 previous convictions for 61 offences including assaults by beating and criminal damage.
Smith’s defence barrister said he had ‘significant’ complex needs, including ADHD and psychosis.
Judge Geraint Walters said that over the years the defendant must have cost "decent, hard-working people who pay their taxes" a fortune, adding the time may have come to "pay back a little of what others have invested in you".
He was sentenced to 12 months in prison.
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