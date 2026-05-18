A mansion in Aberystwyth is up for sale for £4 million.
Nanteos in Rhydyfelin is for sale with property company Savills. They describe Nanteos as a “stunning Grade I listed 18th century Georgian Mansion set in landscaped grounds and gardens, ancient woodland and a lake”.
Dating back to 1739, Savills’ website states Nanteos “was sympathetically renovated throughout by the current owners preserving its array of character features while also adding some modern comforts to transform it into a luxury country house hotel, events and wedding venue”.
It goes on: “The hotel opened in 2012. The property offers extensive living accommodation that offers flexibility of use providing new owners with a range of possible uses in the leisure or care sectors – subject to planning.”
The ground floor offers a reception hall, office, morning room, library bar, ball room/restaurant dining area, and old traditional kitchen – now smaller dining room, bedroom suite, billiard/function room, toilets, modern kitchen areas and a staff room.
The lower ground floor is described as a ‘working cellar’.
First floor rooms include nine bedroom suites, and a music/weddings/events room.
The second floor has nine bedroom suites.
An attached accommodation wing’s ground and first floors have two bedroom suites.
“The property is approached by a pretty drive bordered by ancient woodland on the left and an idyllic lake on the right,” the website listing adds.
“Large landscaped grounds and gardens surround the property together with an impressive and productive walled garden (about 1.95 acres).
“Beyond the accommodation wing is the Coach House and Stables Courtyard.
“Part of this courtyard has been converted to provide a stunning cottage retaining its historic features.
“In all, the property extends to about 31 acres.
“The majority of this land is designated ancient woodland with an idyllic lake.
“The land provides a haven for nature and wildlife to thrive in and for people to walk through and enjoy.”
The popular mansion has been the site for many weddings, parties and book launches but it closed its doors to the public in March 2025.
In an emotional statement in January 2025, Claire Stott, who was then General Manager of Nanteos, said: “It is with a heavy heart that I sadly announce the closure of Nanteos Mansion on 5 March 2025.
“This decision has not been made lightly and is due to the company experiencing difficult economic conditions for a number of years.
“Despite the best efforts to secure the company’s future we have been unable to overcome these challenges.
“For over 12 years, we have had the privilege of welcoming guests from around the world, celebrating milestones, creating memories, and building lasting relationships.
“We are deeply grateful for your support, loyalty, and the trust you have placed in us throughout this journey.”
Claire sent “heartfelt thanks” to “dedicated staff, loyal guests, and the local community for their support over the years”.
“We are proud of the legacy we leave behind and cherish the countless memories created within these walls,” she added.
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