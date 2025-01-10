A woman has been held in custody by magistrates charged with assault and criminal damage in Penparcau.
Georgia Simpson, whose address was given in court as of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 January.
The 27-year-old is charged with assaulting Miriam Amer in Maes Maelor on 6 January.
She is also charged with damaging perfume and a television on the same day.
Simpson is next due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 January.
Magistrates remanded Simpson in custody until that hearing date.