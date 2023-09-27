A LAMPETER woman who on two occasions this year assaulted a man before damaging a police vehicle after officers were called, will be sentenced by magistrates later this month.
Diane Lees, of 1 Pleasant Hill Cottages, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 September.
The 54-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Martin John Owen at the Royal Oak pub on High Street in Lampeter on 15 March this year.
Lees also admitted damaging a police vehicle at Aberystwyth police station on the same day.
Lees also pleaded guilty to again assaulting Martin John Owen at the Royal Oak — this time on 23 June.
Again she admitted then damaging a police vehicle at Aberystwyth police station on the same day.
Less also admitted using threatening or abusive behaviour at the Royal Oak on 23 June.
Magistrates adjourned the case until 18 October for an all options probation report to be prepared.