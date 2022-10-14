Woman ordered to carry out unpaid work after admitting harassment
Saturday 15th October 2022 7:00 am
(Cambrian News )
A PENPARCAU woman was handed unpaid work after admitting harassment.
Tara Mason, of 44 Heol Tyn-y-Fron, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates on 28 September.
Mason, 37, admitted harassing Gareth Edwards in Aberystwyth between 6 and 21 February this year.
She was given a community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation and must pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
