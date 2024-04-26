A woman who launched an attack with a bottle at a New Quay pub will be sentenced in Crown Court after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm and assault.
Chanelle Isaac, of Havglimt, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 April.
The 28-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to inflicting grievous bodily harm using a bottle on Sam Coles at New Quay Football Club’s bar on Margaret Street on 30 September last year.
She also admitted the assault by beating Josh Coles during the same incident at the pub.
Isaac is due to be sentenced on the charges at Swansea Crown Court on 15 May.
She was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.