A classic car show held in New Quay has raised more than £8,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance.
Wheels for Wales was held on Charlie's Field on Sunday, 18 May and attracted 240 cars this year.
The event drew large crowds and raised a total of £8,200.
This is the third year the event has been held, taking the total amount raised for the air ambulance to more than £15,000.
The event was set up by Emily Bell and her partner Owain James after Emily's dad's life was saved by the Wales Air Ambulance.
Emily said: “My dad was on his way to work and unfortunately there was something in the road that someone else was trying to avoid and they crashed into him.
“The air ambulance was called, and we went to the scene to be with him. Just being able to see them do their work was incredible – it was reassuring really to know he was in safe hands.
She added: “The crew knew what he needed, and which hospital would provide the appropriate care, which was incredible.
“So, he got airlifted to The University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. Meanwhile, we had the two-hour drive not knowing what was going on.”
She continued: “Dad had dislocated his hip and twisted it, his pelvis was shattered, he had broken various bones including a few ribs and toes.
“It was a long recovery and three years on he is still waiting for operations. But we are grateful that he is with us. It could have been so much worse.”