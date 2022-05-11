Crackdown on antisocial behaviour on trains

POLICE will crack down on antisocial behaviour on trains by visiting schools “to deter this”.

North Wales Police will work with British Transport Police and Gwynedd Council following reports of antisocial behaviour in Dwyfor Meirionnydd.

Announcing the partnership on social media North Wales Police said: “Do you know where your children are and what they’re doing when they’re out with friends?

“Antisocial behaviour is one of our district priorities and, as such, we will be working hard to deter this behaviour as much as possible.

“We have received reports of large crowds of youths gathering at Criccieth esplanade and travelling southwards down the coast to Harlech, Barmouth and Tywyn, particularly on Friday and Saturday evenings.

“It is believed that these youths are travelling on the trains and are causing further problems for British Transport Police officers.

“The Gwynedd South Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware of this and are working closely with British Transport Police, Gwynedd Council and local secondary schools to deter this behaviour and are planning further meetings with authorities in the future to discuss further preventative measures.