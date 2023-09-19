Over the past couple of months a south Ceredigion craft group has knitted for the Ukraine Appeal, which is being led locally by Penparcau Community Hub.
Pennant group Busy Fingers/Bysedd Prysur decided to take on the task following a presentation at Aberaeron Rotary Club’s speaker evening by Phil Westbury and Jenny Jenkins of the appeal.
Previously a large amount of knitting has been sent to Ukraine. The ladies have produced a large number of items, including Trauma Bears, woollen hats, gloves, scarves, baby jackets and blankets.
Some knitted items have been sold and the funds raised, amounting to £110, have also been donated to the appeal.
There has been cross-community support for the knitting effort by those unable to come to Pennant Community Centre. Support has come from Mags and Sue, who have knitted and supplied some beautiful items; Roy and his wife from Llanon, who are well into their eighties, have knitted lovely sweaters. Also, a big thank you goes to the Llangrannog Ladies who came with literally bags of knitting.
Everybody’s efforts are greatly appreciated in the difficult and dark times that Ukraine is experiencing at the present time. Thank you to you all, organisers said.
If you have any wool that you do not need and can donate, contact Pennant Community Centre on 07967 116632.
The Busy Fingers group meets every Thursday from 2pm to 4pm at Pennant Community Centre to knit, chat and socialise.
Someone always has a new pattern or a tip to pass on and the result is an amazing production line of clothes for babies, children and adults.
There is still the need for first aid equipment and supplies, medicines and medication along with cash donations.
Also, with Christmas nearing, those at Penparcau Community Hub put together Christmas gifts for the children contained in shoeboxes.
