A CREATIVE project in Criccieth has been shortlisted for an award.
Creative Criccieth is shortlisted for the 2022 Creative Lives Awards, an annual award ceremony organised to shine a spotlight on community-based creativity.
Voting is now open for public to choose the winner of the People’s Choice Award, at www.creative-lives.org/2022-shortlist, and all the award winners will be announced at a ceremony in Leeds on Tuesday, 7 March as part of the LEEDS 2023 Year of Culture celebrations.
Cllr Sian Williams, chair of Criccieth Town Council said the council “has built on its record of creative engagement and facilitated a number of imaginative community projects which have involved countless volunteers in their design and delivery”.
“We are delighted that our creative projects were recognised with a Creative Lives Award in 2021 and that we have been shortlisted for the 2022 awards. Our projects, many in partnership, have involved a large number of voluntary associations, local schools, Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, individual artists and other creative talents. In addition to promoting creativity they have helped to combat loneliness and are really appreciated.
“Thanks very much to everyone contributing and supporting us on our journey of community creativity. You can vote for us for a People’s Choice Award until 27 January.”
The council’s clerk, Dr Catrin Jones, said: “Our work has continued in 2022 and been inspired by the concept of place making to strengthen the connection between people and the places they share.
“This has involved re-imagining and re-inventing our community spaces including our Memorial Hall which celebrated its centenary this year.
“The creative work has included digital aspects, a lot of paint, arts and crafts – even performance and gardening to celebrate our history and heritage, to increase the vibrancy of our community while also improving the quality of life by engaging residents and spreading messages of friendship, kindness and inclusivity.
“This creative effort has had a massive impact locally on both residents and visitors.
“More widely it has reached out globally on social media, and in the press and on television.
“We have welcomed Ukrainian refugees into our community and involved them in our creative work.”