A wildlife champion has given a birdbox a quirky makeover in time for Spring and will be livestreaming the secret lives of the new residents.
Kate MacRae who lives in Carmarthenshire has kitted out a cosy accommodation with TV, shelving, pot plants and a clock.
She has also listed the 'Copse Retreat' box as if it was up for rent, describing it as a 'new build' and a 'bespoke home for a species that wants a little more luxury'.
So far, a nuthatch has had two viewings, which Kate captures on a tiny camera installed to capture the action.
Kate says: "As ‘WildlifeKate’, my passion is connecting people with nature in exciting and immersive ways. One of my favourite tools for doing this is nest box cameras.
"These tiny, hidden cameras offer a unique glimpse into the secret lives of birds and other wildlife, capturing incredible moments that would otherwise go unseen.
"By sharing live footage and updates, I hope to inspire curiosity, appreciation, and a deeper connection with the natural world.
"I live stream the cameras and their unique insights on my website and try to create a really fun and engaging approach that will attract as wide an audience as possible, especially trying to attract those that may not usually watch a wildlife live camera.
"It is amazing how addictive they become when you start to follow these birds, as individuals, raising their families.
"This year, I have approached the whole season as if I am an avian estate agents. The properties are advertised as rental properties and there is even one furnished property.
"This nest box is decorated like a tiny sitting room, even with a flat screen TV! But who will take up residence… we’ll just have to wait and see!"