Letter to the Editor: I read with great interest of the case against three drug suppliers at Swansea Crown Court that resulted in a successful prosecution and sentencing on 4 November (Manchester crime crew supplied class A drugs to Aberystwyth, Cambrian News, 16 November).
All three defendants were sentenced to a total of 10 years.
I would like to thank Dyfed-Powys Police on their digital investigations and awareness of other police personnel who assisted with this case.
Well done Dyfed-Powys Police from all of us.
Ray Blackburne,
Penparcau