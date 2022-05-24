Crew receive Platinum Jubilee medals

Sixteen members of Aberdyfi Lifeboat Station have received Queen’s Jubilee medals.

The medals, which were presented to the crew by RNLI area lifesaving manager Andy Dodd, recognise individuals who have served at least five years in an operational role, either as boat crew, shore crew or launch authorities.

Andy said: “I would like to thank every member of the Aberdyfi lifeboat team, including those who have not yet completed five years’ service, for their professionalism and dedication to providing a high quality and dependable life saving service.

“It is a great tribute that 16 crew have served for at least five years and I’m delighted that their commitment has been recognised with the award of a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal.”

Aberdyfi Lifeboat Station has an Atlantic 85 Lifeboat ‘Hugh Miles’ and provides a rescue service to water users in the Cardigan Bay area.