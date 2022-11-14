Crews continue to tackle house fire
Emergency services are dealing with “a significant house fire” in Gwynedd.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is at the scene of the fire in Trefor and has issued an appeal to the public to avoid the area while they deal with the incident. The appeal, on Facebook, says: “Fire crews are dealing with a significant house fire in Trefor, Gwynedd. Please avoid the area while our crews deal with the incident. “
The fire brigade was called out to the blaze in the early hours of this morning.
Crews are expected to be at the scene for hours. A rescue service spokesperson told the Cambrian News: “Crews remain at the scene of a house fire at Trefor, Gwynedd, and are likely to be in attendance for most of the day.
“The call was received at 3.40am this morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”
