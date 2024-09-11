Windows have been smashed at Criccieth Coastguard Station and nearby public toilets.
A picture of the damage has been posted on the Criccieth Coastguard Rescue Team’s Facebook page.
The accompanying post reads: “Disappointing to find this damage to our Station this morning! “How do people find this behaviour acceptable? I wonder if anyone saw anything? Please get in touch if you have any information. Thank you.” The Coastguard told the ‘Cambrian News’ that windows at a nearby toilet block have also been smashed.
Windows have also been smashed at public toilets nearby. Photo: Criccieth Coastguard Rescue Team (See previous)
Windows have also been smashed at public toilets nearby. Photo: Criccieth Coastguard Rescue Team (See previous)