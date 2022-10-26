Criccieth Family Church takes on charity challenge
Criccieth Family Church members embarked on a challenging weekend to raise money for St David’s Hospice.
The hospice supporters decided to walk up Snowdon and cycle over 100 miles to the Brecon Beacons before finishing the challenge climbing Pen Y Fan.
The gruelling challenge started on 15 July during a heatwave. The group, led by David Webster, included David Lauder, Andrew Hinton, Andy Kime, Gill Kilbey, Carla Lauder, Steve Trythall, Ben Lauder and Dave Newbold, made their way up Snowdon. They then spent the weekend cycling to Brecon Beacons and, on 18 July, reached the summit of Pen Y Fan.
The challenge was only made harder when they had to endure the gruelling heatwave, but the hottest days of summer didn’t deter them. The group found the challenge great fun, the most memorable parts being the bike ride from Barmouth to Aberdyfi and the top of Pen y Fan. Perfect weather conditions allowed them to enjoy some spectacular views of Wales.
David Webster said: “We wanted to raise money for St David’s Hospice because it serves the people of Criccieth. The charity helps so much at the most difficult of times.
“In our church we have had several friends with serious illnesses who have been helped in this way, particularly the hospice at home service.
“St David’s Hospice is a superb charity. One which we want to support in any way that we can.”
To help their fundraising efforts, the church held a Paned a Cacen afternoon in the church hall on 27 June. The group smashed their fundraising target of £2,000 and have raised a fantastic £3,177.22 so far.
Keri Mckie, Gwynedd and Anglesey area fundraiser of St David’s Hospice said: “This was a very unique and challenging fundraiser, made harder by the heat over the weekend. The team have done a brilliant job and should be very proud of their accomplishments.
“Criccieth has always been so supportive of St David’s Hospice and the money raised will make such a difference to the local services.
“Thank you very much to David and all the participants for their dedicated support.”
Fundraising challenges like this, help St David’s Hospice fund services that provide care to adult patients across Gwynedd, Anglesey and Conwy. This year St David’s Hospice will need at least £6 million to continue to care for local patients, but with the cost of living and bills increasing, this figure will also increase.
If you would like to take on a challenge for your local hospice, please contact us on [email protected]
Donations to the fundraising efforts by the Criccieth Family Church can be made online at stdavidshospice.enthuse.com/pf/criccieth-family-church---mountain-challenge
St David’s Hospice delivers specialist care to adult patients with advanced illnesses or those in need of end of life care, and their families.
Every year, this touches the lives of over 1000 people within our local communities from across the counties of Conwy, Gwynedd and Anglesey.
The charity offers 24-hour care, 365 days a year providing a clinical service alongside emotional, physical and spiritual support.
