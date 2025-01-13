Criccieth RNLI stalwart, Gordon Emery, has stepped down after 30 years of service for the RNLI.
This week one of Criccieth RNLI’s most valued, respected and liked members decided to retire from the RNLI after 30 years of service at the station.
During his time at the station, Gordon has faithfully served as Shore crew, Launch Vehicles Driver and Mechanic, Crew and Helms aboard both lifeboats and also as a Deputy Launch Authority.
A Criccieth RNLI spokesperson said: “Gordon has played an integral part in saving numerous lives and rescued several others. His commitment and contribution has been unwavering.
“Moreover, Gordon has been a hugely influential character at the station - guiding, advising and bringing a sense of perspective following some challenging shouts. An end of an era!
“On behalf of everyone associated with station, thank you Gordon and enjoy your retirement. Your humour and company will be missed. We look forward to you calling by for a paned occasionally.”
Gordon is pictured is Gordon receiving his Long Service Badge in 2016.