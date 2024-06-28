Criccieth Tennis Club’s visually impaired and walking tennis schemes have received funding to promote further inclusivity and diversification.
Tennis Wales has announced increased funding this month aimed at making tennis and the racquet sport padel more accessible and inclusive across Wales.
The Tie-Break Fund investment awards revenue funding to tennis and padel projects that deliver equality, diversity, and inclusion aims for the game as part of the organisation's commitment to diversifying the sport and ensuring it is open to everyone, regardless of background or ability.