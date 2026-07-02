Criccieth Town Councillors are celebrating success at this year’s One Voice Wales Awards.
The council won multiple national honours at the awards, held at the Royal Welsh Showground on 1 July.
Organised by One Voice Wales – the national representative body for community and town councils – the awards recognise outstanding examples of good practice and successful community projects delivered across Wales.
Criccieth won three major awards, including the prestigious Caerwyn Roberts Award for Best Service by a Local Council (Small Council category). This accolade acknowledges Criccieth’s commitment to high-quality governance, responsive leadership and its strong focus on community wellbeing. They also won awards for Best Sustainability Initiative and Best Community Engagement, reflecting the town’s forward-looking environmental work and its success in involving residents of all ages in shaping local priorities.
Criccieth Town Council was also Highly Commended in four categories: Tourism Initiative, Governance Initiative, Environmental Project, and Heritage and Culture Initiative, and Commended for its Youth Engagement Initiative, highlighting its growing commitment to supporting young people and ensuring their voices influence the future of the town.
Council Clerk, Dr Catrin Jones, said: “These achievements recognise the collective effort behind the projects delivered in Criccieth. They belong to residents, volunteers, partner organisations and councillors who work together to strengthen community life. We are extremely grateful to everyone involved.”
Council Chair, Cllr Delyth Lloyd, added: “It is an honour to receive this level of recognition. The awards highlight the breadth of work undertaken with the community, involving hundreds of volunteers and a wide range of partners in support of our Community Plan developed with the community. The awards are also testament to our innovative collaborations and success in securing funding. We will continue building on this success, delivering initiatives that support wellbeing, protect the environment and celebrate Criccieth’s unique character.”
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