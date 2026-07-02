Council Chair, Cllr Delyth Lloyd, added: “It is an honour to receive this level of recognition. The awards highlight the breadth of work undertaken with the community, involving hundreds of volunteers and a wide range of partners in support of our Community Plan developed with the community. The awards are also testament to our innovative collaborations and success in securing funding. We will continue building on this success, delivering initiatives that support wellbeing, protect the environment and celebrate Criccieth’s unique character.”