Gwynedd Councillors have voted to support diversity in democracy.
At Full Council on 2 July, councillors adopted a Diversity in Democracy Statement and a work programme to achieve it.
Gwynedd Council say they have been supportive of the promotion of diversity in democracy for several years, and adopted the original Diversity in Democracy Statement in October 2021, and positive steps have been taken since then to encourage more people from diverse backgrounds to stand in elections.
By adopting the update to the statement, the council commits to providing a clear public commitment to improving diversity in democracy, demonstrating an open and welcoming culture to all, promoting the highest standards of behaviour and conduct, promote actions as a diverse council ahead of the 2027 local elections, demonstrating a commitment to a duty of care for councillors, considering how to provide flexibility in council business by reviewing practical arrangements, continuing to encourage all members to accept the allowances and salaries to which they are entitled, particularly any reimbursement for costs of care, so that all members receive fair remuneration for their work and that the role of member is not limited to those who can afford it, and working towards ensuring that councillors from under-represented groups are represented whenever possible in high profile, high influence roles.
Cllr Llio Elenid Owen, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, said: "With the Wales Local Government elections looming in May 2027, it is timely to review our statement that promotes diversity in democracy.
"It is important that representation that reflects the society we live in in Gwynedd is encouraged to stand in elections. I encourage Gwynedd residents from all backgrounds to go for it."
A copy of the Statement and the work programme can be found on Gwynedd Council’s website, at https://shorturl.at/SuPer.
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