By adopting the update to the statement, the council commits to providing a clear public commitment to improving diversity in democracy, demonstrating an open and welcoming culture to all, promoting the highest standards of behaviour and conduct, promote actions as a diverse council ahead of the 2027 local elections, demonstrating a commitment to a duty of care for councillors, considering how to provide flexibility in council business by reviewing practical arrangements, continuing to encourage all members to accept the allowances and salaries to which they are entitled, particularly any reimbursement for costs of care, so that all members receive fair remuneration for their work and that the role of member is not limited to those who can afford it, and working towards ensuring that councillors from under-represented groups are represented whenever possible in high profile, high influence roles.