A Barmouth woman who was found guilty following a trial of stealing vodka from a Dolgellau supermarket has been fined by magistrates.
April Lock, of 1 Moss Bank, King Edward’s Street, appeared for sentencing before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 1 July.
The 31-year-old had pleaded not guilty at a hearing in February to stealing a bottle of Ciroc vodka worth £32 from the Co-op store in Dolgellau on 19 October last year.
She was found guilty in her absence following a trial on 15 June.
Sentencing on 1 July, magistrates handed Lock a fine of £200 and ordered her to pay compensation to Co-op of £32.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £200.
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