Aberdyfi’s newly refurbished playground will officially open on Sunday, 29 March.
An event to mark the occasion will take place from 1pm-3pm. Everyone is welcome.
Aberdyfi Community Council is also holding a poetry competition with the theme, ‘Write from the Heart Aberdyfi’.
Express your love for Aberdyfi in a poem in Welsh or English.
There are categories for children, adults and Welsh learners. All ages and abilities are welcome to enter.
Please email entries to the clerk of the community council, whose address is [email protected] by 7 March.
Winners will be announced at the opening ceremony at the playground, and fire station.
Winner receive £20, and their poem will be published in Aberdyfi’s village community newsletter, and on the council’s website.
