The National Eisteddfod has appointed Dr Catrin Jones of Criccieth as its secretary.
Dr Jones, appointed following an open recruitment process, is the first woman to serve as secretary. She has already begun work to ensure the charity is effectively governed.
Dr Jones has extensive experience in administration, management, and governance in academia, working at Lampeter, Bangor, and Aberystwyth universities.
Most recently she was registrar and secretary at Aberystwyth University, with responsibility for the organisation of committees across the university ensuring effective management and governance and also acting as secretary to the council and senate.
Since retiring from university work she has settled in Cricieth and has served as clerk and responsible financial officer for Cricieth Town Council for the past seven years. She is also the Policy Officer for One Voice Wales, the representative body for Community and Town Councils in Wales.
Announcing the appointment, the chair of the board of management and president of the eisteddfod court, Ashok Ahir said: “We’re delighted to welcome our new secretary, Dr Jones to the team.
“She has invaluable experience in administration, governance and management, and will certainly be a great asset over the next few years.
“Much work has been done on governance over the last few years and I’m certain that Catrin will continue to ensure the effective governance of the body.”
Dr Jones added: "It’s a privilege to be appointed secretary of the National Eisteddfod.
“I look forward to the opportunity to contribute to the governance and administration of an institution very close to my heart and one that is of key importance to the life of our nation and the success of our language and culture.”
The secretary is a voluntary role offering advice and support to the trustees, council and Court of the National Eisteddfod.
Dr Jones succeeds Dr Llŷr Roberts and Geraint R Jones as secretary.
