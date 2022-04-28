Crime Commissioner visits new Aberystwyth services

PCC Dafydd Llywelyn outside Aberystwyth Justice Centre with support staff during a meeting as part of a visit to Ceredigion ( Unknown )

DYFED-POWYS Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn visited Aberystwyth as part of a community engagement day on 13 April.

Mr Llywelyn made a visit to Aberystwyth University to observe and experience a virtual reality tool they have created around domestic abuse that could be used as part of Police Officers’ training.

He also visited the Aberystwyth Justice Centre to visit the pre-trial Witness Suite and Court as well as meeting some of the staff that offer support to help witnesses give best evidence.

As well as visiting some of his Commissioned Services, DDAS, who provide substance misuse support service for adults, and New Pathways who provide rape crisis and sexual abuse support services, PCC Dafydd Llywelyn also visited a property offered through his Integrated Offender Management Housing pilot scheme in Ceredigion – a project that is providing vital emergency rehab support to offenders.

Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “I was grateful for the opportunity to visit Aberystwyth University to learn more about their domestic abuse virtual reality tool, and then also catch-up with some of my commissioned services in the Ceredigion area for key updates.

“It was also an opportunity for me to meet with Dyfed-Powys Police’s Integrated Offender Management Officers to see the positive impact of the housing pilot project I have funded over the last year.

“The project has proved to be hugely beneficial to a number of offenders, all of which have had complex needs.