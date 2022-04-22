Criminal damage and assault in Aberystwyth denied
Aberystwyth magistrates
A MAN will stand trial after denying criminal damage and assault.
Carl Hulme, of 125 Altway, Aintree, Sefton, pleaded not guilty to assaulting Tyler Morley and damaging a watch belonging to Benjamin Williams in Aberystwyth on 9 February when he appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates.
Hulme, 36, admitted a separate charge of assault. He will stand trial on 3 May.
