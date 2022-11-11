Crocheted creations mark Remembrance Day in Ceredigion village
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Friday 11th November 2022 2:00 pm
AFTER months of knitting, members of a Ceredigion Women’s Institute have unveiled their latest creations under the cover of darkness.
Members of The Seaside Sisters WI group in New Quay have spent months knitting, crocheting and sewing to create this beautiful Remembrance Day Tribute in the village centre.
The woolly creations were erected on Thursday night, under cover of darkness to be revealed at first light on 11 November.
A spokesperson for the group said: “We have had an amazing response from locals and visitors on Facebook, and an ex RAF serviceman sent us this message which read ‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your loving work on display at New Quay gladdened me.’”
