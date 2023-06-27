A Dolgellau councillor recently paid a visit to one of the town's Croeso Cynnes sessions for the community.
Cllr Linda Morgan has visited the rugby club in Dolgellau on a number of occasions for the weekly Croeso Cynnes/Warm Places events held on a Friday.
The Croeso Cynnes scheme was launched in October, offering people a place to keep warm, free of charge.
At the club they provide soup, tea and coffee. It is a chance for a chat and some ladies bring their crochet and knitting.
There is sometimes a stand of Welsh and English books, free to browse, and a variety of leaflets and magazines with advice on cost of living etc, provided by Cllr Morgan.
There are many locations for the events in Gwynedd.
Cllr Morgan would like to thank Gwenno and Merfyn Burrough for providing the venue and refreshments, and Adele Roberts for her friendly customer service.
Thanks also go to Bethan Wyn Roberts and Clare Jones, Cyngor Gwynedd, Menter Môn and Medrwn Môn for organising the scheme.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]