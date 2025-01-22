A cross-party debate on the imminent closure of Bwlch Nant yr Arian, Coed y Brenin and Ynyslas visitor centres will take place in the Senedd today (Wednesday, 22 January).
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, has secured has secured cross-party backing for a debate urging Natural Resources Wales to proactively engage with local communities and organisations to avoid the temporary closure of Wales’ three visitor centres.
Mr ap Gwynfor has been working cross-party to bring about political consensus to call on NRW and the Welsh government to engage constructively with local community organisations to avoid the temporary closure of the popular centres.
The debate motion criticises the decision to close catering and retail operations at Coed y Brenin, Gwynedd, and Nant yr Arian and Ynyslas in Ceredigion. The debate has secured support from both the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives.
Mr ap Gwynfor has previously criticised the Labour Welsh government for failing to adopt legislation giving local community groups priority with the right to buy, claiming the uncertainty facing Coed y Brenin, Nant y Arian and Ynyslas wouldn’t have arisen.
Commenting, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “I am pleased to have secured this important debate which gives those of us who have been involved in efforts to safeguard the long-term future of these vital centres an opportunity to give voice to the thousands who are passionately advocating for their future.’
“I am however disappointed that we have reached this stage, where the needs of the local community have been dismissed, despite overwhelming support for these centres to remain in the hands of local people.
“In my own constituency, we have repeatedly urged Natural Resources Wales to engage constructively with local group Caru Coed y Brenin who are well-placed to take over the running of the centre.
“The people of Coed y Brenin and the surrounding area have made Coed y Brenin what it is, and both NRW and the Welsh government should bear this in mind when looking for future business partners.
“Coed y Brenin, like Ynyslas and Nant yr Arian, is a fantastic brand which requires real investment and development, driven by those with the expertise and knowledge to harness the site’s potential.
“The reality is that if the Welsh Labour government had kept its word and adopted legislation giving communities the right to buy, then we wouldn’t be in this situation. Local community groups could have made applications to buy.
“Sadly, for the three visitor centres now facing an uncertain future, the Labour party didn’t keep to its manifesto pledge and the voice of the local community is effectively being silenced.
“In the spirit of collaboration, I once again call on NRW to return to the table, work with the communities impacted by these changes, and bring forward proposals which put local people at the heart of the decision to ensure valued resources such as Coed y Brenin continue to serve local people and the Meirionnydd visitor economy alike.
“I appeal to colleagues to get behind the debate, pass the Motion so that our rural communities don’t lose such vital resources.”