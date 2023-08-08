Thousands of music fans enjoyed anevening of top class entertainment at the National Eisteddfod onSunday, 6 August.
Popular folk-rock band Bwncath topped the bill onthe main outdoor stage of the festival which is being staged thisweek at Boduan on the outskirts of Pwllheli.
A crowd estimated at being over 10,000 strong sangalong with the Caernarfon-based band to the delight of Elidyr Glyn,the band's guitarist and the writer of many of their songs.
They were joined on stage for a couple of songs bypop girl-band Eden.
One music fan said: "It's brilliant, thesun's been shining and the music is great. It's a wonderful way toget the Eisteddfod underway with a Bwncath sing-along."
The evening had started with popular Angleseygroup Y Moniars playing their set. They played a selection of oldfavourites and new songs written during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The main support band should have been Bob Delyna'r Ebillion which is fronted by Chaired bard Twm Morys. But they hadto pull out because of illness and were replaced by Gai Toms fromBlaenau Ffestiniog. He told the appreciative audience to expect acouple of new albums of his music later this year.
There is a full programme of evening entertainmentplanned on the main stage. Tonight, Tuesday, Band Pres Llareggub,Wales' favourite party band, top the bill. Rock group Candelas roundoff the week on Saturday evening.
More details about theprogramme online at eisteddfod.cymru