The Wythnos Dewi Sant (Saint David’s Week) festival involves a pick-and-mix programme of more than 25 acts, including live music, poetry, theatre, drag, workshops, film screenings, radio broadcasts, guided walks and more, involving using and encouraging the use of Welsh.
To coincide with Saint David’s Day on Sunday 1 March, the event, organised by the Stiwdio Dyfi team behind Sploj, celebrates the patron saint of Wales with a packed programme celebrating the rich cultural offerings of mid-Wales.
Many of the events are free or at low-cost, supported by the Welsh Government’s St David’s Day Fund.
Friday night on 27 February features a huge wealth of musical talent from the local area, ranging from New Orleans blues to country, accordions paired with double bass, and closing out the evening with a live electronic set.
Saturday’s daytime programme includes paper-making workshops, a guided history walk, a guided hike, a talk on ‘Prose Cymru’ by author Julie Brominicks and songwriting with Melda Lois, before a musical evening involving dubstep, garage punk and a drag double bill.
Sunday 1 March will see puppetry at the art space on Bank Lane, a dramatic monologue retelling Homer’s sirens, an open rehearsal of a new comedy sketch, and a philosophy talk, with an evening of Welsh music and a twmpath (dance).
The following week boasts a full programme including films, an open mic, an art exhibition launch, and more.
As the art space at 2 Bank Lane is a small-capacity venue, meaning tickets are limited - be sure to book to avoid disappointment by going through their Eventbrite page - https://www.eventbrite.com/o/110710046241
