Crowds flocked Boulevard De Saint Brieuc on Thursday evening to enjoy the sights and sounds of the annual winter funfair.
A fixture of the Aberystwyth calendar for nearly 200 years, the fair set up on Wednesday and will run every evening until Tuesday, 18 November.
From waltzers to dodgems, Studts Funfair is open from 4pm on weeknights and 2pm over the weekend.
The rides and stalls were well attended on Thursday evening as the rain eased for a mild and dry winter evening.
Fair owner, Vernon Studt, confirmed that he will be offering children with additional learning needs free rides on Monday at 2pm.
