A host of activities took place in Aberystwyth on Saturday to celebrate the switching on of the town’s Christmas lights.
The event, hosted by Menter Aberystwyth, saw the return of a Craft and Food fair in Capel Seion and along Baker street.
A variety of entertainment will also took place throughout the day from 12pm until 5pm.
From 5pm, the lantern parade took place, leaving St Michael’s Church and heading down towards Owain Glyndwr Square in time for the big switch on.
Menter Aberystwyth had already placed 16 wooden carvings of Christmas puddings throughout shops in Aberystwyth as part of a treasure hunt organised by the group for people to find.
Two lantern workshops were held Saturday 11 November or Saturday 18 November in anticipation of the parade on 25 November.
Ioan Guile compered the event and crowds gathered to see the Christmas tree lights turned on. Aberystwyth mayor Kerry Ferguson and Reverend Cai Rees were also in attendance.