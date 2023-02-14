An Aberystwyth man’s family members are assumed not to have survived more than two weeks after they went missing beneath the rubble during a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
Capel Bangor resident Mahmut Genc’s family live in and around Adıyaman in south eastern Turkey - and seven of his relatives were pronounced dead in the days after the major seismic event on Monday, 6 February.
The city was near the epicentre of the high-magnitude earthquake that ravaged large parts of eastern Turkey and western Syria, sending tremors and aftershocks across the region.
Aberystwyth resident and businesswoman Bethan Davies held a fundraising event in Borth Community Hall last Saturday (18 February) in aid of Mahmut’s family and everyone in Turkey affected by the earthquake.
The event raised over £4,000 and included a celebration of Turkish culture and cuisine and attempted to bring together the area’s Turkish community.
Ms Davies said: "Can I just say thanks to everyone that helped to make the day a success; from workouts, to cake, to happy tears. We are thrilled and overwhelmed to be able to make such a difference. And also a massive thank you to the prizes donated and to the people that came to support us."
Mahmut, who is Kurdish, has lived in Ceredigion for nearly 17 years with his wife Liz and their four children. He has worked in Rachel’s Dairy since he moved to the town.
He reiterated his appeal to Ceredigion residents to donate to help his family and others in his home country - with the fundraiser still live.
He says between 20 and 30 family members were unable to be saved from the rubble. Two of his school friends also perished.
The death toll surpassed 50,000 last week and is not expected to rise much further.
Mahmut said: “I know all my family’s homes are lost and my surviving family are homeless and displaced.
“There’s no way to turn back time. I try as much as I can to help rescue them and put them somewhere safe.
“Sometimes I think, am I talking in my dream? Is this really happening? We cannot believe this is real. You want to cry.
“I just want to help as many people as I can. It’s not finished yet it is only the beginning.”
Follow bethandaviesfitness on Instagram or Facebook for updates on the family.